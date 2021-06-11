Forsyth club gifts every Taneyville student a handmade quilt

FORSYTH, Mo.- The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild in Forsyth has been very busy this spring. They have made it their mission to gift every student of Taneyville Schools, all 160 of them, handmade quilts.

It was a gift sweet enough to put student Callie Combs in tears, “I can grab this quilt and cuddle with it. I’m just very thankful.”

Back in November, a member of the quilt guild approached president Hollie Hebert with an interesting problem – 100 extra quilts she had made, “She came to me and said, ‘what do you think I should do with these?’ I knew Taneyville was a small school; my daughter is the art teacher there. So, I said, how many students do you have, Lexi? “

Most of the quilts took up to 20 hours to make. According to teacher Lexi Qualls, they were made special for the students, “I told them we have a lot of kids that like outdoors, fishing and hunting and some Harry Potter fans. The guild even went out and bought custom fabric, especially for the kids that wanted the extra personality.”

Once the students were gifted the quilts, they were quickly put to good use. Some took them home to use; others have kept them at school to cover up with or to use to build forts.

“They just love it,” exclaims Hebert. “Everybody that gets a quilt is so grateful. They know it’s made by hand, and they just cherish it.”

The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild is always looking for new members. They meet in Forsyth. You can find the club on Facebook. They have pictures of the quilts they have been working on.