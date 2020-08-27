Local produce at Hy-Vee with Dietitian Amanda Allen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Hy-Vee has a Homegrown Program where it features local farmers. All you have to do to find these items is looking for the little logo next to the produce that says homegrown. That means the produce came from a farm less than 200 miles away.

Farmers interested in participating can contact Hy-Vee. There are no specific guidelines, so get in touch with them to find out about how to get involved.

And for the customers, not only are you eating healthy but you are also supporting local.