One dead, four injured at Lake Ozark after shooting Thursday night

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – At least one person is dead and at least four are injured at Lake Ozark, Mo. One suspect has been detained at this time.

At approximately 8 p.m. on July 15th, the Lake Sun reported a shooting in front of the Casablanca pub and grill near Lake Ozark, Mo.

The Lake sun says that customers and staff at the Casablanca were not injured.

People are being urged to stay away from the area until the situation is contained.

At this time, authorities are not releasing more information on the incident, but an investigation is currently taking place.

The scene is considered active, and reporters are on the way.

We will update this story as more details emerge.

