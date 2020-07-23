Healthy Fats: Avocado

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Not all calories are created equal, just like not all fats are created equal. There are good fats!

And in even better news, you can substitute some of the “bad” fat in specific recipes with the good fats, and all you need is avocados.

July 31 is National Avocado Day. Amanda Allen, the dietitian at Hy-Vee, is challenging everyone to participate in the Swap Challenge, swapping an ingredient in a dish you’d typically eat for avocados.

Here are some examples:

You can use avocado instead of mayonnaise in any chicken or tuna salad, or on any sandwich.

You can also puree it and use it as a substitute for oil when baking.

You can also use it as a taco boat, for example. You can put all the ingredients that would go on a taco, on an avocado half instead, for a low-carb option.

There are different types of fats, and avocados have the healthy kind, scientifically known as monounsaturated fats. Allen says these help reduce cholesterol levels and inflammation and help absorb fat-soluble vitamins better.

For example, if you add avocado to a salad, it will help absorb more nutrients in that salad.

And monounsaturated, Allen says, can also help you keep satisfied for longer.

Get in touch with Amanda Allen at amandaallen@hyvee.com.