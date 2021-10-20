Fall festivities around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- With fall-like temperatures and weather setting in, friends and families will want to get out and participate in fall activities like pumpkin patches. Here are some activities you can enjoy outside with the kids and friends.

The first is Campbell’s Maze Daze & Pumpkin Patch, located in Clever, Mo, or south of Springfield. This space has a blow-up jumpy house, food, hayrides, personal campfires, and a scare maze for those who dare to enter. 177 Carob Rd, Clever, MO 65631

If you want to stay closer to Springfield, there are a few around the city. The Barnhouse Pumpkin Patch & Festival is located in southwestern Springfield. This attraction has a variety of different games and activities set up along with pumpkins that can be purchased. 5484 W Sunshine St, Brookline, MO 65619

Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park is located in western Springfield, has several activities. Some activities include a corn maze, farm animals (which can be petted and feed), a lot of space to run around and play, and a pond with tables around it for lunch. 3825 W Farm Rd 146, Springfield, MO 65807

Exeter Corn Maze & Haunted Attractions located in Exeter, Mo. has a plethora of activities. This location including, ax throwing, go-carts, pumpkin cannon, sunflower, multiple opportunities for pictures, and scary features(haunted barn, haunted corn maze, zombie paintball). State Hwy MM Exeter, Missouri 65647

Some festivals that are happening in the next few weeks include: