LAKE TANEYCOMO, Mo. — Anchor Jesse Inman joined Captain Brian Thompson out on Lake Taneycomo for some trophy fishing tips on this episode of Daybreak on the Lake, brought to you by Marshfield Chevrolet.

Lake Taneycomo stays about 45 degrees Fahrenheit nearly all year, which makes for some good fishing for people who want to drop a line for trophy catches, whether they head out solo or take advantage of a fishing guide such as Captain B’s Fishing Guide Service.

Jesse struck out with Captain B in Lake Taneycomo’s Trophy Area, downstream of Table Rock Dam. This is where people try to catch some mount-worthy rainbow and brown trout. The Trophy Area has some special regulations: no soft plastics, no scented baits, and artificial lures only. If the fish you catch is under 20 inches in length, you have to let it go in the Trophy Area.

Captain B was using barbless hooks so that he could easily release his catches. This type of hook requires some extra angling for anglers, as they have to position their rods in such a way that the fish doesn’t come loose once it starts fighting back.

Some other tips for this style of fishing are:

If you’re in the water or on shore, try to pick a spot where the water is getting more oxygen. Think waterfalls and anywhere you see white water. This extra oxygen in the water attracts fish.

Leave about two feet of line from the rod and the float.

When you get ready to cast, put the float in the water behind you. It prepares you for the cast angle and adds a little moisture to the float for more weight to get more distance.

Keep your rod tip down when you cast out. This gives you more travel when it comes time to set the hook.

Keep your arm at a 90-degree angle to stay prepared for hooking the fish as soon as the float registers a catch.

Keep the line a little loose while you wait so you don’t drag the float toward you.

Once you get a bite, take your time bringing the fish in and keep your rod bent.

When you bring the fish to the surface, slide the rod over your head to make the catch go into the net easily.

“The more tugging and pulling you do, the more you’re going to make the hole in their mouth bigger and the hook will come out,” Thompson said.

Captain Thomas had some extra advice for anglers who have to catch and release a fish.

“You know what you say when you let them go?” Thompson said as he tossed a too-short rainbow trout back into Lake Taneycomo. “Catch you later!”