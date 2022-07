TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Daybreak on the Lake returns to Lake Taneycomo to try a new fishing method using a scud.

The scud lure resembles freshwater shrimp that is used in shallow waters to catch trout.

Captain Brian Thompson helped OzarksFirst’s Jesse Inman catch a 24-inch long trout using the scud method, making him eligible for the 24″ club at Lilley’s Landing. He even got his own certificate verifying his catch, as well as a lapel pin.