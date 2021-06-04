Daybreak on the Lake: Lake Springfield Fun

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With Summer on the way, Lake Springfield has activities for anyone to enjoy!

The number of rainy days we’ve had has kept a lot of people off the lake recently, but the Ozarks got some peaks of sunshine this week.

If you aren’t feeling like making the haul to Table Rock or Lake of the Ozarks, might we suggest a closer option? Lake Springfield is convenient for those living in the city and has many opportunities for you to enjoy a day on the water. Jenny Perkins, Lake Springfield Recreational Coordinator, shows our Jesse Inman what the lake has to offer – including fishing!

Kayak and canoe rentals are available until October 15. Single boats are $10 per hour, and doubles are $12 per hour.

There are several events, programs and courses you can take for the rest of the summer that are very affordable:

Introduction to Kayaking:

Age: 8 and up

Dates: June 5, 6, 12, July 13, 10

Sat. or Sun. 10:30 AM or 2:30 PM (July 10 is 10:30 AM only)

Fee: $20/person

Kayaks and Coffee:

Age: 8 and up

Date: June 3, July 6

Time: Tues or Thurs. 6-8 AM

Fee: $30/person

Crighton Shuttle Service:

Age: 8 and up

Date: June 5, 6, 12, July 13 10

Time: Saturday/Sunday 9 AM or 1 PM (July 10 at 9 AM only)

Hike and Float:

Age: 8 and up

Date: June 4 & 18, July 9, August 13 & 27

Time: Friday, 5:30-7:30 PM

Fee: $30/person, includes boat rental, paddle and life jacket

Bird Watching:

Date: June 11

Call for details: 417-891-1550

For more information on each event, you can visit the Springfield Greene-County Park board website.