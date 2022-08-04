SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks First Daybreak Anchor Jesse Inman went out on Long Creek off of Table Rock Lake with Eric Frey of the Focused Fishing Guide Service to try to catch some bass.

It was a very hot day out on Table Rock Lake where we were using a SCUBA spoon lure to imitate food that could attract bass. These special lures drop about two feet per second, so to reach the bass about 24 feet under the water, we let the lure sink for about 12 seconds before bringing it back up.

The idea of the “drop shot” technique is to bring the lure up and let it fall down repeatedly. As the lure falls, it flutters in the water, which can make the bass think it’s a meal ready to happen. Frey said the movement makes it look like a dying shad.

However, the boat traffic on the lake made for some difficult fishing. Frey suggested that anglers head out on the water early in the morning before the fish-disturbing boats head out to the lake or late in the evening when the boats go home. The fish are more active when the sun isn’t beating down and there aren’t so many disturbances on the lake.

We traveled from near the Arkansas state line to Long Creek Marina to try our luck there. Along the way, we passed by a house that Johnny Cash had built on the shore.

For our next fishing spot, we chose a location by the marina where the fish sometimes use the wave break as shade or cover. We started with an artificial worm lure, which pulled in a small bluegill. We then brought out the big guns to improve our chances: live nightcrawlers on a drop shot rig. That got us an even smaller bluegill. Another go-around got us the largest bluegill of the day, but it wasn’t the bass we were looking for. Then we got another bluegill. And another. Finally, Frey brought in a bass full of nightcrawlers.

That turned out to be our only non-bluegill catch of the day. We’ll get you next time, bass.