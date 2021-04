SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– And then there were two… The long-awaited Breaking Baskets Championship Game is here. We’re down to the best of the best of the KOLR10/Ozarks Fox ballers.

Ozarks Fox Anchor John Adams has clawed his way to the top to challenge “Number One Seed” KOLR10 Sports Reporter Dan Lindblad for the title of the 2021 Breaking Baskets Championship.

Be sure to tune in to the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game on CBS tonight.