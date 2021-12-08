Branson duck boat tragedy: nature or negligence?

Branson Duck Boat Tragedy

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. – The question comes down to this: was this an inevitable act of nature, or was this caused by negligence, and should someone be held accountable?

The judge will hear testimony, and prosecutors will present evidence. The judge has to determine if this case can go to trial.

This afternoon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service testified regarding the weather conditions that day on the lake. He talked about weather warnings issued ahead of the storm, which ultimately included sudden hurricane-force winds.

Charges were filed back in July after federal charges were dismissed.
Sixty-three felony charges- were filed in Stone County against Captain Kenneth Scott McKee of Verona, general manager Curtis Lanham of Galena, and manager-on-duty Charles Baltzell of Kirbyville.

Proceedings will resume tomorrow morning at the Stone County Courthouse at 9 am. We will be here to bring you updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Take by Storm Podcast

Tragedy on Table Rock Lake part 1

Missouri Boat Accident Duck Boats_1557358465287

Tragedy on Table Rock Lake part 2

Missouri Boat Accident Duck Boats_1557358465287

"Ride the Ducks" Survivor Speaks out about her Terrifying Experience and Losing her Family

Tia_Coleman_Story_0_20180721033414

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now