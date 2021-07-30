Springfield Costco to open doors with ribbon-cutting on August 18th

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In under a month, Costco will be opening the doors of its new store in Springfield.

The store is at US-65 and Chestnut Expressway and will open officially on August 18th.

Costco has hired 180 people locally so far, and they are looking to hire more.

The General Manager at Costco, Angela Bauer, says that she has enjoyed working for Costco over the years.

“I’ve been with the company for 25 years myself. It’s just one of those things that when you treat people right. Not just the employees but our members and our vendors, great things happen for us,” says Bauer.

The store will open with a ribbon-cutting on August 18th with Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce.