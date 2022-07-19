JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin macaroni and cheese-themed restaurant MacCheesy announced they will be opening a new location in Springfield.

On June 19, MacCheesy’s Facebook page announced their pending arrival to Springfield, stating, “We’re excited to announce that MacCheesy is COMING SOON to Springfield, Missouri. We can’t wait to serve you our cheesy goodness! #MacCheesySGF.”

The restaurant is known for its various versions of the dish, grilled mac and cheese sandwiches and infamously for their Mac & Cheese Milkshake.

The opening date and location have not yet been revealed.