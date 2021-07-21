Convoy of Hope builds new facility in Republic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Reports show Springfield to be one of the fastest-growing areas in the midwest.

With that growth comes new construction such as businesses and housing.

One of the largest new construction projects in the area is the new Convoy of Hope worldwide distribution center, set to open in a few weeks.

This building will impact more than just the surrounding region.

The center’s reach will be global according to Convoy of Hope’s National Spokesperson, Ethan Forhetz, ” We have a lot of water. We have a lot of food that we house here.

Following a hurricane or tornado, it is the bare necessities that people need to survive. Each disaster is different because each disaster is different. For Covid, we needed food. 200 million meals is a lot of food to provide.”

The new facility will replace a larger building in Springfield, but the high shelves in the new construction are set to hold and process even more supplies.

Convoy of Hope recently announced that it is moving its world headquarters to Springfield as well.

The organization will be moving in August, transporting materials and supplies from the old building to the new facility right off James River Freeway.

The new world headquarters will be in a separate building. The groundbreaking is set for October.

The exciting new projects in and around the Springfield community will be highlighted in a new segment called “Boomtown.”