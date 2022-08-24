Blake Haynes is the co-host and producer for Ozarks Live airing weekdays at 3 pm on KOLR 10. Blake joined the lifestyle team in July of 2021 as a producer.

Blake is from the suburbs of Kansas City, specifically hailing from Blue Springs. He graduated from Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and is a huge fan of all things pop culture.

He loves all things reality tv and you can often find his weekly reviews and contestant interviews from Survivor, The Amazing Race, The Challenge: USA and more on Ozarks Live. Blake enjoys trying different local coffee shops in the 417 area, checking out brewery patios, and traveling to big cities in his off time.