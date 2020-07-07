Tech Tuesday – 7/7/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
City says voicemail box is filling up fast with responses over mask ordinance
Top Stories
COVID-19 cases and community exposures in Christian County
Ozarks Tonight: The statue at St. Agnes
Video
Ozarks Tonight: Rep. Long Investigates Deadly Bull Creek Crossing
Video
Sixteen confirmed cases and community exposures in Lawrence County
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Top Stories
Friday, July 10 Overnight Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Friday, July 10 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, July 9 Evening Forecast
Video
Thursday, July 9 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, July 8 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Lake Report July 10th, Table Rock Lake
Video
Top Stories
Chiefs talk Mahomes’ new decade deal
Video
QCIA kicks off regular season football in the Ozarks this weekend
Video
Sooners ask NCAA to move Missouri State game into August
Video
Covid-19 robs PCCC of spectators
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Tech Tuesday – 7/7/20
Biz & Tech
Posted:
Jul 7, 2020 / 05:04 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 10, 2020 / 10:15 AM CDT
Food & Drink
Health & Wellness
Local Music
Trtan Back Time
Joy's Book Club
Arts & Theatre
Crock Pot Craze
Home & Family
Yesterday
Our Ozarks
Best-of-Branson
Biz and Tech
Dollars And Sense -
Travel Tuesday
Host Chat
Trending Stories
Seymour brothers charged with rape of child relative
Several COVID-19 community exposures in Springfield
Ozarks Tonight: Rep. Long Investigates Deadly Bull Creek Crossing
Video
SGCHD reports COVID-19 cases on the rise, several from community spread
Video
Proposed mask requirement could come with $100 penalty