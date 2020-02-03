Fans in Kansas City react to Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans in Kansas City are cheering after the game.
Live from the KC’s Power and Light in downtown, fans are packed to the brim watching Super Bowl LIV.
Singing and cheering, these are fans who have waited 50 years for a win.
by: Regan Porter, WDAFPosted: / Updated:
