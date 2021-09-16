New Springfield Route 66 parade float heading to Jefferson City

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The city is making a special float to represent Springfield at the governor’s Missouri bicentennial parade in Jefferson City.

On Sept. 18th, Governor Parson will be hosting a parade to celebrate Missouri’s 200th birthday. He asked all 114 counties in the state to come up with a parade float that represented Missouri’s history.

“As the birthplace of Route 66, right here in Springfield, it was a very easy decision for us to make. To really focus our float on a classic car,” says Cora Scott, Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement for the city of Springfield.

Scott says the car is based on a classic ’57 Chevy. The float is made of plywood sitting on a flatbed trailer. The design and construction were done by the Public Works team and Public Information Graphic Designers. Scott says it is designed to hold about 25 people. People from the Springfield legislative delegation, Greene County Commission, and city council members are invited to ride in the float Saturday.