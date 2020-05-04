Board of Aldermen Vote to Reopen Branson

BRANSON, Mo – The Branson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to remove all local restrictions passed last month on public gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This means residents and businesses in the City of Branson are only required to follow all state requirements from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. Those requirements can be found here:  https://governor.mo.gov/show-me-strong-recovery-plan-guidance-and-frequently-asked-questions. This ordinance will go into effect immediately.

I think this area here is governed by common sense.”

Bill Skains/ Aldermen

Lisa Marshall, director of Taney County Health Department, said during the meeting there were no positive cases of COVID-19 in their point in time testing last week out of the around 340 people tested.

