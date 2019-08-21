Best of Branson – Acrobats On Ice

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) -- President Trump insisted Tuesday the U.S. already has "very, very strong background checks" for gun purchases, noting many of his supporters "are strong believers in the Second Amendment," marking another sign he is backing away from supporting expanded checks.

In the wake of the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, the president had said he was looking to implement "very meaningful background checks," claiming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is on board. But the president, who has spoken with National Rifle Association chief executive Wayne LaPierre several times in the last couple of weeks, most recently Tuesday, has appeared to take a more tentative position on gun reforms this week.