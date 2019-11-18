Visit Our Website

Bentley Skincare & Wellness offers a full spectrum of esthetic services, from facials and massage, to skin rejuvenating chemical peels, laser treatments, cosmetic fillers, and Botox. Contact us for a free consultation with one of our estheticians or physicians. (417) 881-SKIN (7546)”

Injectable Fillers

As skin ages, we often experience a loss in volume. The skin around the facial features like the eyes, nose, and mouth begin to show wrinkles as there is less volume and density of the skin. Bentley SkinCare and Wellness offers injectable fillers, a non-surgical solution to these signs of aging.

BOTOX

Injectable treatment options are popular non-surgical solutions to help reduce the appearance of frustrating signs of aging. One option is the use of FDA-approved neuromodulators like BOTOX. Both products fall into the botulinum protein type-A category. While they are in the same category, these two treatments are not interchangeable. Bentley SkinCare and Wellness can help you determine which one is best for you during a consultation.

BOTOX® is an injectable treatment option that can help reduce pesky signs of aging – such as fine lines and wrinkles – in a non-surgical, minimally invasive treatment session.

Using BOTOX to treat an area of the face may take less product as its formula is less diluted.

Diffusion is also an area where these two products differ. BOTOX stays in the area is it injected. BOTOX is used in an area where precision is needed.

Chemical Peels

Maintaining a healthy and youthful looking skin is important for many people. You can do this by using a variety of products and also through cosmetic procedures. Bentley SkinCare and Wellness offer chemical peels, one of the least invasive ways to improve the look of your skin.

Laser Hair Removal

Having unwanted hair anywhere on the body can be annoying. This can mean hours spent waxing, plucking, or shaving to get rid of it. Instead of wasting time just trying to stay ahead of the hair growth why not stop it from coming back? Bentley SkinCare and Wellness offers laser hair removal, a popular cosmetic treatment to alter how body hair grows!

Learn more about these treatments and your option during a consultation with our team in Springfield, MO.

Contact Us at 417-881-7576 or visit us on the web at Bentley Skin Care