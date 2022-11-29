(Our Auto Expert) – The BMW X7 got a redesign three years ago, so getting a little refresh now won’t hurt. Especially when it doesn’t stop at cosmetics.

We are getting a more sleek and bold front end, with a new expressive dashboard design coupled with an enormous infotainment system. And for the first time, BMW will offer 23’ rims. The BMW X7 has a few more tricks, and it’s getting a considerable tech upgrade, including parking without needing a driver or an app.

The entry-level X7 xDrive40i is powered by a 375-hp turbocharged inline-six-cylinder, and the M60i comes with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 that makes 523 horsepower. The Alpina XB7 has a specially made and tuned version of that V-8, which delivers 630 horsepower. Everyone gets paired with an eight-speed automatic and has all-wheel drive.

You immediately notice the X7’s dashboard by its massive digital display that’s slightly curved. The panel gives you a 12.3-inch gauge cluster for the driver and a 14.9-inch touchscreen through which the infotainment system operates. So many luxury features can be found inside as well. However, what the car can do and will soon be able to do is truly unique.

Without having to use an app or third-party source, just the key fob. The X7 can park itself in a tight parking spot. Without having to have you in the car. They are also working on automated valet parking and services. It’s not available in the US yet, but this means you can have the car drop you off at the mall, have it go to the car wash, go to a charge station plug-in, and have you summon it when you are done. It’s the little things.