(iSeeCars) — Consumer fatigue with new and used car pricing is impacting their rate of sales, with top-selling new models selling 29.2 percent slower and popular used cars selling 26 percent slower than last year. Overall used cars sales are faster by 6.1 percent, but the average new car is selling 25.7 percent slower, according to a new study by iSeeCars.com.

The average used car sells in 49 days, which is 6.1 percent faster than a year ago, but new cars have slowed by 25.7 percent

New and used electric cars now take twice as long to sell despite massive price drops over the past year

The Tesla Model S is the slowest-selling used EV, taking an average of 88.3 days to sell

The Honda HR-V is the fastest-selling new car, taking an average of 34.4 days to sell

“Used car prices were initially driven up by a lack of new car inventory,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Now there are plenty of new cars on dealer lots, but consumers aren’t rushing out to buy them. The new car average time-to-sale is down by more than 25 percent even as used cars are selling 6.1 percent faster. This shows buyers are continuing to seek value in the used car market – despite a wide range of new car options.”

Electric vehicles sales have slowed to a crawl, with new EVs moving from 25.2 days to sell to 50 days over the past year. Used EVs are selling even slower, shifting from an average of 26.4 days a year ago to 57.8 days now, a 120 percent increase. These EVs are selling slower despite major price drops over the past year.

“The good news for electric vehicle buyers is that EVs are both cheaper and harder to sell in 2023, putting pressure on automakers and dealers to move them in a market that appears to have lost interest,“ said Brauer. “Both new and used EVs are taking more than 50 days to sell on average, meaning it takes more than twice as long for dealers to find EV buyers compared to a year ago.”

Used Car Pricing and Days to Sell

Lower used car prices and faster sales indicate ongoing interest in used cars as prices moderate. Consumers still need to replace their aging vehicles with more recent used cars, and many have been waiting for lower prices since the pandemic drove costs up 3 years ago. Demand should stay strong for used cars as prices slowly drop over the next 6 to 12 months.

Average Days on Market and Average Price of 1-5 Year Old Used Cars – iSeeCars Study Month Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price July 2022 52.4 $34,476 July 2023 49.2 $33,240 Year-over-Year Change -6.1% -3.6%

“It’s interesting that used cars, overall, are selling 6.1 percent faster than a year ago, but the most popular models are selling 26 percent slower,” said Brauer. “This suggests consumers are considering a wider range of used cars and seeking the best value wherever they can find it. Essentially, the strong grip previously held by popular used models is loosening.”

The Top 20 Fastest-Selling Used Cars

Popular used cars are selling 26.0 percent slower even as the average used car is selling fast, meaning consumers are looking beyond mainstream models to find lower prices and better value.

Average Days on Market and Average Price of the 20 Fastest-Selling 1-5 Year Old Used Cars – iSeeCars Study Month Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price July 2022 30.9 $38,839 July 2023 38.9 $32,249 Year-over-Year Change 26.0% -17.0%

Most of the fastest-selling used cars are popular models priced at the heart of the market between $20,000 and $45,000. With nine Hondas and five Toyotas ranked in the top 20, it’s clear used cars shoppers are seeking trusted brands with a reputation for quality and reliability.

Top 20 Fastest-Selling Used Cars, July 2023 – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price 1 Honda HR-V 34.4 $24,496 2 Acura ILX 35.3 $26,091 3 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 36.6 $42,119 4 Acura RDX 36.8 $35,864 5 Hyundai Venue 38.0 $19,764 6 Honda Insight 38.3 $24,567 7 Honda CR-V 38.5 $28,660 8 Honda Civic 38.8 $24,619 9 Toyota C-HR 38.9 $23,462 10 Toyota Sienna (hybrid) 39.1 $44,233 11 Toyota Tundra 39.1 $45,110 12 GMC Yukon 39.4 $56,637 13 Kia Telluride 39.7 $39,838 14 Acura TLX 39.8 $32,380 15 Honda Pilot 39.9 $34,749 16 Chevrolet Corvette 39.9 $82,574 17 Acura MDX 40.4 $38,279 18 Honda Accord 40.5 $26,816 19 Cadillac Escalade ESV 40.5 $66,331 20 Toyota 4Runner 40.7 $40,851

The Top 20 Slowest-Selling Used Cars

The slowest selling used cars are nearly all SUVs, though the Tesla Models S sedan tops the list.

“Many of the slowest-selling vehicles, including both Teslas, are older models in need of a redesign,” said Brauer. “But some, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Land Rover Range Rover, are new to the market, making it surprising to see them languishing on dealer lots.”

Top 20 Slowest-Selling Used Cars – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price 1 Tesla Model S 88.3 $65,216 2 Buick Envision 82.3 $29,057 3 Ford Mustang Mach-E 75.8 $42,503 4 Land Rover Discovery Sport 73.6 $30,206 5 Cadillac XT4 71.9 $31,650 6 Tesla Model X 71.4 $70,835 7 Land Rover Range Rover 68.4 $75,060 8 Chevrolet Blazer 65.9 $31,644 9 Chrysler 300 64.7 $25,021 10 Buick Enclave 64.3 $32,075 11 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 62.5 $49,709 12 BMW 5 Series 61.4 $37,545 13 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited 61.2 $46,399 14 Alfa Romeo Giulia 61.0 $29,911 15 Ford Edge 60.9 $27,964 16 Chrysler Voyager 60.6 $24,505 17 Lincoln Nautilus 60.6 $38,329 18 Cadillac XT6 60.4 $42,946 19 Ford Ecosport 60.1 $19,755 20 Audi Q8 60.1 $55,099

Used EV Pricing and Days To Sell

Used electric vehicles have more than doubled their days to sell even as prices dropped by 38.9 percent over the past year. The market shift away from electric vehicles can be attributed to several factors, including stabilized fuel prices, higher interest rates that make financing an EV more expensive than a similarly sized gasoline model, and ongoing concerns over charging options amid inadequate infrastructure.

Average Days on Market and Average Price of 1-5 Year Old EVs – iSeeCars Study Month Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price July 2022 26.4 $64,049 July 2023 57.8 $39,156 Year-over-Year Change 119.5% -38.9%

The Tesla Model Y is the fastest-selling used electric car, but it still sells slower than the average used car by approximately 10 days (38.9 days versus 47.6 days). Every other used EV averages more than 50 days to sell.

The Fastest-Selling 1-5 Year Old Used EVs – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price 1 Tesla Model Y 47.6 $46,067 2 Nissan LEAF 51.3 $20,483 3 Tesla Model 3 51.8 $35,039 4 Chevrolet Bolt EV 54.3 $21,949 5 Tesla Model X 71.4 $70,835 6 Ford Mustang Mach-E 75.8 $42,503 7 Tesla Model S 88.3 $65,216

New Car Pricing and Days to Sell

New car prices have climbed slightly in the past year, but consumer interest has fallen off after years of restricted new car supply. The higher pricing shows dealers are still trying to maximize profit on new models, but they are having to work harder to sell them.

Average Days on Market and Average Price of New Cars – iSeeCars Study Month Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price July 2022 38.4 $44,245 July 2023 48.2 $45,936 Year-over-Year Change 25.7% 3.8%

The Top 20 Fastest-Selling New Cars

The same pattern across all new cars is emphasized in the 20 fastest-selling models. Dealers continue to demand maximum pricing for popular models, but it’s taking them longer to find buyers willing to pay those prices. Still, at 22.7 average days on market, dealers are moving these vehicles relatively quickly and making a healthy profit when they do.

Average Days on Market and Average Price of the 20 Fastest-Selling New Cars – iSeeCars Study Month Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price July 2022 17.5 $37,857 July 2023 22.7 $43,205 Year-Over-Year Change 29.2% 14.1%

The fastest selling new models tend to be large three-row SUVs, reflecting strong demand for comfortable people movers. Two minivans, along with several compact SUVs, confirm the ongoing popularity of utility vehicles.

Top 20 Fastest-Selling New Cars – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price 1 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid 9.2 $56,396 2 Land Rover Range Rover 10.4 $149,241 3 Toyota Grand Highlander 10.7 $53,705 4 GMC Yukon 19.7 $82,342 5 Lexus NX 350h 19.7 $51,510 6 Kia Forte 21.0 $23,867 7 Subaru Crosstrek 21.8 $31,250 8 BMW X1 22.1 $46,310 9 Toyota Corolla 22.6 $24,819 10 Toyota Sienna (hybrid) 22.9 $51,170 11 Subaru Forester 23.0 $35,562 12 Chevrolet Tahoe 23.1 $72,806 13 Toyota Sequoia 23.5 $79,030 14 Cadillac Escalade 23.5 $109,155 15 GMC Yukon XL 24.7 $86,673 16 Toyota Camry Hybrid 24.8 $35,578 17 Toyota Camry 24.9 $32,719 18 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 24.9 $33,785 19 Kia Carnival 25.0 $40,350 20 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 25.2 $39,649

The Top 20 Slowest-Selling New Cars

The slowest selling new cars are well above the industry target of 60 days to sell, with the Jeep Cherokee, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Buick Envision approximately twice that number.

“The lack of new car production during Covid ensured whatever cars did arrive on dealer lots moved quickly,” said Brauer. “But new car production is essentially back to normal, and we’re seeing plenty of cars sitting on dealer lots for an extended period.”

Top 20 Slowest-Selling New Cars – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price 1 Jeep Cherokee 128.7 $39,238 2 Land Rover Discovery Sport 119.4 $53,422 3 Buick Envision 117.0 $39,917 4 Ford Mustang 108.6 $56,670 5 Mazda MX-5 Miata 107.3 $34,543 6 Lincoln Aviator 105.1 $69,283 7 Nissan LEAF 95.2 $32,770 8 Ford Edge 93.6 $42,746 9 Nissan Murano 88.7 $45,130 10 Infiniti QX80 87.2 $82,847 11 Jeep Compass 86.6 $34,490 12 Buick Encore GX 85.7 $30,052 13 Lincoln Navigator 84.2 $104,192 14 Jeep Grand Cherokee 83.4 $66,571 15 Buick Enclave 83.1 $53,658 16 Infiniti QX60 81.3 $60,395 17 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 81.1 $135,081 18 GMC Acadia 80.7 $46,993 19 Nissan Titan 80.7 $57,280 20 Ford Explorer 80.1 $49,440

New EVs

In terms of pricing, new electric vehicles are holding up better than used models. But like used EVs, they are proving far more difficult to sell compared to a year ago. Consumers are weighing their EV options more carefully against cost and charging concerns, suggesting growing EV market share could provide more difficult than originally planned.

Average Days on Market and Average Price of New EVs (Excluding Tesla) – iSeeCars Study Month Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price July 2022 25.2 $52,516 July 2023 50.0 $58,386 Year-Over-Year Change 98.4% 11.2%

“Seeing an older EV model like the Nissan Leaf selling slowly isn’t surprising, but seeing new-to-market models like the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Subaru Solterra is,” said Brauer. “There are far more new EVs to choose from today than there were a year ago, but this has rapidly elevated competition between electric vehicles, making it more challenging for each model to find a buyer.”

The Fastest-Selling New EVs (Excluding Tesla) – iSeeCars Study Rank Model Avg. Days on Market Avg. Price 1 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 29.1 $34,218 2 BMW i4 30.5 $63,736 3 Hyundai Ioniq 6 39.1 $51,439 4 Audi Q4 e-tron 41.3 $61,118 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5 47.6 $52,550 6 Audi Q8 e-tron 48.5 $83,640 7 Mercedes-Benz EQE 49.8 $84,762 8 Ford Mustang Mach-E 50.4 $60,015 9 Volkswagen ID.4 52.0 $48,734 10 Toyota bZ4X 53.5 $48,718 11 Mercedes-Benz EQS 55.0 $125,680 12 Kia EV6 57.9 $55,225 13 Bmw iX 58.4 $102,632 14 Kia Niro EV 59.4 $43,944 15 Subaru Solterra 60.0 $48,592 16 Hyundai Kona Electric 61.1 $40,149 17 Ford F-150 Lightning 61.9 $81,627 18 Mercedes-Benz EQB 65.7 $61,694 19 Mercedes-Benz EQS 65.7 $118,343 20 Nissan Ariya 71.3 $51,638 21 Nissan LEAF 95.2 $32,770

Methodology

iSeeCars analyzed over 228,000 new and used car sales (1- to 5-year-old used cars) from July 2023. The number of days that each car was listed for sale on iSeeCars.com was aggregated at the model level, and the average days on market for each was mathematically modeled. Heavy-duty vehicles, models no longer in production prior to the 2022 model year (for used cars), and low-volume models were excluded from further analysis.

