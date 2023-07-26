The Zenvo Aurora, successor to the Danish firm’s TS line of hypercars, will extract 1,824 hp from its V-12 hybrid powertrain, the company confirmed Tuesday.

In place of the V-8 used in previous Zenvo hypercars, the Aurora will use a new quad-turbocharged 6.6-liter V-12 developed by Zenvo and automotive supplier Mahle. On its own, the engine will make 1,233 hp at 8,000 rpm, Zenvo claims. Redline is 9,800 rpm.

V-12 engine for Zenvo Aurora hybrid hypercar

The all-aluminum engine will meet U.S. and European emissions regulations, Zenvo claims. That’s thanks in part to a Mahle-designed ignition system that avoids the need for additional fuel use for component protection—a requirement of the latest Euro 7 emissions rules. The engine is also based on a modular design, and Zenvo is considering V-6 and V-8 variants for future models—and possibly as crate engines.

The V-12 will work with a hybrid system that provides an additional 591 hp. Zenvo didn’t provide much detail, but said the hybrid system will also enable all-wheel drive for improved drivability. Putting over 1,000 hp through just the rear wheels would be a tall order.

The hybrid powertrain will be housed in a new chassis. Unlike Zenvo’s previous cars, the Aurora’s chassis uses carbon fiber for all components, including subframes. The TS line, which ended production last year with the TSR-GT, had a chassis made from a mix of steel and aluminum.

Production of the Aurora will be capped at 100 units, divided between track-focused Agil and grand touring Tur variants, with the Tur boasting a top speed of over 248 mph. A reveal is scheduled for August 18, but Zenvo said back in March that 30% of the build slots had already been accounted for.

