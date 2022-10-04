Anyone driving in Texas should beware. The Texas Highway Patrol now has a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody pumping out 1,080 hp.
The car was awarded to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which encompasses the Highway Patrol, by a judge, according to a Facebook post by the agency. It seems the Hellcat was once the property of a criminal suspect.
“The 1,080 hp Dodge Hellcat went from evading law enforcement in Harris Co. to now catching criminals wherever it roams in Texas,” the post reads.
The four-digit horsepower output quoted by the cops also indicates the Hellcat has been modified. Recall that the Hellcat’s 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 initially produced 707 hp (and 650 lb-ft of torque) from the factory. For the 2019 model year, it got a boost to 717 hp and 656 lb-ft of torque for the standard version, and 797 hp and 707 lb-ft of torque for the Hellcat Redeye version.
This isn’t the first time cops have enlisted a Challenger. The Florida Highway Patrol unveiled a Challenger police car in 2019, although that was based on the naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V-8 R/T model rated at 372 hp. The Challenger’s four-door Charger sibling has also become a staple of police fleets.
The Challenger and Charger are going away after the 2023 model year. Dodge is sending them off with a series of seven Last Call models, after which it will shift focus to electrified cars. Dodge’s first EV, a performance car previewed by the Charger Daytona SRT concept, is scheduled to arrive in 2024. When it does, maybe it will be pressed into police service as well.
