Singer on Tuesday rolled out its latest restomod based on the 964-generation Porsche 911, a car the California company refers to as the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study – Turbo.

As its name suggests, the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study – Turbo combines two previous Singer restomods, the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study and the Turbo Study, into one car.

For readers not acquainted with Singer’s back catalog, the company has essentially created a lightweight wide-body Porsche 911 powered by a turbocharged engine. To ensure that it really stands out, the company has also added new bodywork inspired by the Porsche 934/5 race car that dominated the Trans Am Series in 1977.

“I was 12 when my father’s friend showed us his Super 8 film of the 1977 Watkins Glen 6 Hours,” Rob Dickinson, Singer’s chairman and founder, said in a statement. “As the familiar face of a Porsche 911 morphed into impossibly boxed hips, gaping intakes, and a giant double-planed rear wing, I can still remember the shock and the realization that this was the other life of the 911…the racing car. Since Singer began, I’ve wanted to return to that moment, collaborate with our clients, and celebrate that car, the 934/5.”

Singer Dynamics and Lightweighting Study – Turbo

Singer said it developed the restomod at the request of customers but also to link its current involvement with the Hertz Team Jota’s entry of a Porsche 963 LMDh in the 2023 World Endurance Championship with Porsche’s turbocharged endurance race cars of the late 1970s. Singer designed the livery used on Hertz Team Jota’s 963.

Singer has presented two examples of the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study – Turbo, one designed with a track focus (finished in Blood Orange) and the other a road focus (finished in Moet Blanc). The key differences between the two are in aerodynamics and suspension tuning.

Singer Dynamics and Lightweighting Study – Turbo

Each features carbon-fiber body work that helps reduce weight while increasing stiffness, as well as new aerodynamic elements designed to add downforce while also improving cooling. Cooling is important as the engine in the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study – Turbo is air-cooled, just like the stock engine of the donor 964 911.

Singer starts with the stock engine and turns it into a 3.8-liter flat-6 with twin turbochargers, four valves per cylinder, electric wastegates, an air-to-water intercooler, and a high-flow exhaust. The resulting engine is capable of revving to more than 9,000 rpm and delivering more than 700 hp, according to Singer.

Singer Turbo Study engine

Additional components of the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study – Turbo include a 6-speed manual transmission, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, and forged magnesium centerlock wheels (19-inch front and 20-inch rear) wrapped in the choice of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or Cup 2R tires.

Singer plans to present the cars at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K. next month. They will also be present during 2023 Monterey Car Week in California in August.

