The current Genesis G80 arrived for the 2021 model year and spawned the battery-powered Electrified G80 for 2023.

Soon a refreshed version of the handsome midsize sedan will arrive, likely as a 2025 model in the U.S.

Genesis provided a first look at the refreshed G80 on Wednesday, revealing both the exterior and interior designs.

On the outside, there are new designs for the standard 20-inch wheels, plus a revised grille pattern and an expanded color palette. The internals of the headlights have also been tweaked, resulting in new light signatures. For the G80 Sport, the front fascia has a wider intake design, and at the rear the chrome trim surrounding the exhaust tips now features a distinct V shape.

2025 Genesis G80 (Europe spec)

Inside, the dash has been completely revamped. Instead of separated screens for the digital gauge cluster and infotainment system, the screens are joined to form a single panel spanning 27 inches. Below this is a control panel for the climate settings, which appears to contain some physical controls. The design of the steering wheel is also new, and the storage area at the base of the center stack on the current G80 is no longer present.

It isn’t clear if there are any mechanical changes. Current gas options include a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 300 hp and a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 good for 375 hp. The Electrified G80 offers a dual-motor powertrain that produces 365 hp and has an EPA-rated range of up to 282 miles.

Timing for the refreshed G80’s arrival in the U.S. hasn’t been announced, though a debut at the 2024 New York auto show next March is a strong possibility. Sales in other markets start in late December.

