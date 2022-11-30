Ford on Wednesday confirmed that it’s already produced 150,000 Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers.

The milestone highlights how much Ford has already accelerated production of the popular electric vehicle. Ford executives originally suggested the Mustang Mach-E was bound for 25,000 to 30,000 U.S. sales annually, with a total achievable volume of 50,000 vehicles annually.

Ford made its first Mach-E delivery in December 2020. In April 2021, after rave reviews and our own Best Car to Buy 2021 distinction, we reported that early Mach-E sales were on pace with those early estimates.

Ford Mustang Mach-E assembly – Mexico

Then demand got even hotter, leading Ford to rejigger some of its projects, first reportedly maximizing production to more than 60,000, then forming a plan to triple annual production of the Mach-E at its plant in Mexico to more than 200,000 units per year for North American and European markets by 2023.

That by no means makes the Mach-E the bestselling EV in its markets, but it’s one of the runners-up after Tesla. Some estimates put the Tesla Model Y on track for more than 750,000 global deliveries in calendar year 2022.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

All the while, Ford has been working to make the Mach-E better. In 2021, chief engineer Donna Dickson confirmed that Ford plans to pursue year-over-year range and efficiency improvements for the Mach-E for 2023 and 2024. It will go beyond over-the-air updates, with the automaker planning to “reengineer” the Mach-E incrementally, according to CEO Jim Farley, without saving improvements for a mid-cycle refresh.

Ford also doubled F-150 Lightning production, to about 150,000 electric pickup trucks annually. Including its E-Transit electric vans and an upcoming EV for Europe to be built in Germany, Ford aims to make 600,000 EVs per year by the end of 2023 and 2 million in 2026.

Ford Mustang Mach-E at Port of Drammen, Norway

The company emphasizes that the Mach-E has brought new buyers in, with 73.3% new to the Ford brand. It confirmed that California, Florida, Texas, New York, and New Jersey are the Mach-E’s top sales states, while Norway leads in Europe, followed by Germany.

