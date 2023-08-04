Electric vehicle startup Fisker held its inaugural Product Vision Day late on Thursday in California, where the company presented prototypes for three future models, as well as an off-road package for the current Ocean compact crossover.

The future models include the Pear urban runabout, the Alaska lifestyle pickup truck, and the Ronin four-door convertible. The reservation process for each has already started.

The Pear is scheduled to be the first arrival. Fisker said it’s targeting a market launch in mid-2025. The starting price is confirmed as $29,900, which would make the Pear one of the most affordable EVs on the market.

The Alaska is also targeted for launch in 2025, with a starting price of $45,400.

Fisker didn’t mention timing for the Ronin but confirmed the convertible will be available in limited numbers and carry a starting price of $385,000.

“Fisker isn’t standing still,” Henrik Fisker, Fisker’s CEO and founder, said at the event. “We want the world to know that we have big plans and intend to move into several different segments.”

Fisker Pear prototype

Fisker has previously said the Pear will measure about 177 inches in length, or a bit shorter than rival electric compact crossovers such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID.4. It will seat six and feature a hidden tailgate, something Fisker refers to as the Houdini Trunk. The targeted maximum range will be about 300 miles, the company said.

Production will be outsourced to Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer famous for building iPhones for Apple. Foxconn will handle production of the Pear at a former General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which it acquired from struggling EV startup Lordstown Motors. The Pear will also use a platform Fisker is developing with Foxconn, known as the SLV1.

Fisker Alaska prototype

The Alaska will be a compact pickup based on the same platform as the Ocean. Dubbed FT31, the platform was developed by Fisker with Austrian independent contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, the same company that builds the Ocean at a plant in Austria.

The Alaska is being designed to claim the mantle of world’s lightest electric truck. It will offer a modular bed that can extend to 9.2 feet. Fisker is aiming for a range of up to 340 miles.

Fisker Ronin prototype

The Ronin is best described as a convertible with supercar performance. It will pack a three-motor powertrain generating a combined output of more than 1,000 hp, and have enough battery capacity for more than 600 miles of range, according to Fisker. The company also quotes a 0-60 mph time of around two seconds.

The Ronin’s roof will be a retractable hardtop made from carbon fiber, and inside it will seat five. Access to the cabin will be via butterfly doors.

Fisker Ocean Force E

Fisker also used its Product Vision Day to show the new Force E package for the Ocean, which was previewed in May. The package will be available starting early next year and Fisker will announce pricing closer to that date. Designed for the Ocean’s Ultra and Extreme grades, the package adds features such as a raised suspension, underbody protection, 33-inch off-road tires, and more.

