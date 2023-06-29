Ferrari on Thursday took the covers off more hardcore versions of its already extreme SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider supercars.

The new cars don the XX designation that Ferrari normally applies to experimental cars offered to its most loyal customers, such as the LaFerrari-based FXX K launched a decade ago. The experimental cars are designed strictly for track use, and Ferrari uses them, together with feedback from owners, to help develop future models, making them rolling laboratories of sorts.

For the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider, Ferrari has sought to implement the extreme nature of the traditional XX cars in models that can be driven on the street. A total 799 examples of the coupe will be built and 599 examples of the convertible, and both body styles are already sold out.

The XX versions of the SF90 can be easily identified by their new front fascias, vented fenders, unique light-strip taillights, and fixed rear wings. That fixed rear wing is the first on a Ferrari road car since the F50 of the 1990s.

The regular SF90 plug-in hybrid powertrain remains, though with a slight bump in horsepower. The powertrain consists of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a trio of electric motors (two front and one rear). The setup is good for a combined 986 hp normally but here it rates at 1,016 hp.

Key modifications to the powertrain are found in the V-8, which features polished inlet and exhaust ducts, an increased compression ratio, new pistons, and a machined combustion chamber for better flow. The tube from the intake plenum was also redesigned and repositioned closer to the bulkhead to generate a more visceral sound in the cabin.

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider

Engineers also tweaked the software of the transmission to deliver what Ferrari describes as more dynamic acceleration, and added a boost function from the electric side of the powertrain. The function is activated when the driver floors the pedal. According to the company, owners can expect 0-62 mph acceleration in 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 199 mph.

There are plenty of chassis and aerodynamic upgrades, too. Aero elements include the aforementioned fixed rear wing, plus an extended front splitter, front air ducts, active underbody elements, and a new diffuser that all contribute to massive levels of downforce. According to Ferrari, the cars produce close to 1,170 pounds of downforce at 155 mph.

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider

For the chassis, engineers focused on delivering extreme performance in a car that’s still fun to drive, even at the limit. There’s a 9% improvement in lateral acceleration, mostly as a result of downforce, plus around 10% less body roll thanks to various chassis tweaks. The brake package was also upgraded, with the front rotors benefiting from improved cooling and the rear rotors growing slightly. The brake pads also provide more contact surface, thus increasing the coefficient of friction.

New sensors provide more data thanks to the ability to measure both acceleration and speed of rotation on three axes (X, Y, Z), which Ferrari said lets the stability and traction control systems more accurately read the car’s dynamic behavior and as a result deliver more precision intervention. The ABS also benefits from the new sensors, which Ferrari said enables later braking.

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider

Pricing starts at about $844,000 for the coupe and $932,000 for the convertible. Those figures are roughly double those of the regular SF90 versions.

The SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider are thought to be among the last versions of the SF90 supercar range. The SF90 Stradale has been with us since 2019, and given the typical five-year life cycle for a Ferrari, a successor should arrive in the next 12-18 months.

