Chevrolet this week revealed a version of its 2024 Blazer EV electric crossover ready for police duty.

The new Blazer EV PPV has been developed by GM Envolve, General Motors’ unit catering to fleet customers, including police agencies. It is scheduled to start deliveries in early 2024.

GM Envolve, which also offers PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicles) versions of the Silverado and Tahoe, among others, will start accepting orders for the Blazer EV PPV this fall. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

Confirmed specifications include 498 hp from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, a top speed of 130 mph, and DC fast charging at up to 190 kw. A range estimate hasn’t been announced, but the 2024 Blazer EV is expected to deliver up to 320 miles in some grades.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV PPV police car

Some of the specific upgrades available for police duty include a ramming bar, additional lights, sirens, a power outlet, brackets for various upfitting options, and steering wheel-mounted switches to control various equipment. Also available are hard-wearing seats and vinyl trim, as well as a special idle mode that keeps the vehicle ready for up to 50 hours, with emergency equipment remaining on full charge.

To handle long stints of hard driving, heavy-duty suspension parts are swapped in. The brakes are also upgraded to 6-piston Brembo calipers and 15.3-inch rotors up front. These are housed within 20-inch steel wheels wrapped in Firestone Firehawk Pursuit Tires.

Modern EVs with their strong acceleration and range estimates of 300 miles or more have the potential to be excellent police cruisers. It’s not hard to imagine police officers using them to silently creep up on perps or jump ahead of a vehicle trying to flee the scene. The quiet, smooth operation of EVs also tends to be relaxing for occupants, and this should help to reduce stress and let officers concentrate on their surroundings.

Some agencies have already deployed them in their fleets. The Los Angeles Police Department started using the BMW i3 as early as 2016. More recently, the New York Police Department has used the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

