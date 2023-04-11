Chinese automaker BYD recently demonstrated a new active suspension system for future EVs in dramatic fashion—with a jump. From the car itself.

The system, formally known as the BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, is similar to active suspension systems like Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and Mercedes-Benz Magic Body Control. BYD claims DiSus is the first of its kind from a Chinese automaker, and like existing systems it actively adjusts itself to cancel out body roll and could lower the car at particular speeds to reduce aerodynamic drag and boost efficiency. But it can do a few other things as well.

BYD unveiled DiSus in a company presentation Monday on its Yangwang U9, an electric sports car from the company’s new upscale Yangwang brand. The car was shown dancing like a lowrider and being driven with one wheel removed, being held upright by the suspension at the other three corners. Although extremely fast-reacting, it’s a bit like the hydraulic suspension in older Citroëns, which could be raised up so drivers could change a tire without a jack.

The car used in the demonstration was equipped with a version of the system called DiSus-X, one of four outlined by BYD. Initially, a version called DiSus-P will launch on the Yangwang U8 SUV, according to a company press release, followed by DiSus-A on the Denza N7, from another BYD brand. Another variation, DiSus-C, will be added to other Denza models, as well as the BYD Han and Tang, with activation through an over-the-air software update, according to the company.

BYD has positioned the Tesla Model S-sized Han EV as a breakthrough model for other markets beyond China. BYD announced plans to bring the Han sedan, as well as the Tang and Atto 3 crossovers, to certain European markets in late 2022. At the time, BYD said sales would start in Sweden and Germany, then expand to Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, and the France and the United Kingdom. No U.S. plans have been announced, however.

As the founding force behind LFP batteries, which automakers are finally starting to adopt for the U.S. market, BYD has positioned its latest Blade battery as having a leading edge in packaging and safety. And it’s revealed a next-generation EV platform with a maximum range of up to 600 miles and fast 800-volt charging.

