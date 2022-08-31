Buick has unveiled the new Envista compact crossover for China.

It’s the second model to adopt Buick’s new design language which was previewed with the recent Wildcat EV and Electra-X concept vehicles, and has since appeared on the GL8 Century minivan sold in China.

Buick has yet to say whether the Envista or a vehicle like it will be sold in the U.S., though we know the Envista name has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

2023 Buick Envista (China spec)

When asked for comment, Buick spokeswoman Paige Tatulli told Motor Authority, “We are excited about the reveal of the Buick Envista in China, but have nothing to announce in regards to new products coming to our North American portfolio at this time.”

Measuring 182.6 inches in length, the Envista is about an inch shorter than Buick’s Envision crossover and is differentiated by a coupe-like profile. It could join Buick’s U.S. lineup as an alternative to the Envision.

Key traits of Buick’s design language present on the Envista include the forward-leaning nose, slit-like lights, and revised tri-shield Buick badge. The interior features a simple design that is dominated by a curved panel integrating a pair of 10.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub. Other technologies include a surround-view camera system, voice activation and navigation powered by Baidu, and Buick’s own Tune Melody-branded audio system developed with audio signal processing company Arkamys.

2023 Buick Envista (China spec)

Buick said the Envista is based on a new platform for compact crossovers. The platform is likely to be a member of parent company General Motors’ VSS (Vehicle Strategy Set) portfolio of modular platforms designed for internal-combustion vehicles.

In China, the Envista will be offered with a 1.5-liter turbo-4 in combination with a continuously variably transmission (CVT). The engine delivers a peak 181 hp to the front wheels, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in 7.9 seconds. There isn’t a performance option, though buyers will be able to add a sportier look via an available GS pack which features a blacked-out grille, 18-inch wheels, and red brake calipers.

The Envista starts sales in China later this year priced from 150,000 renminbi (approximately $21,745).

Related Articles