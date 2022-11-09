The Bugatti Centodieci is now ready for delivery, and Bugatti released an explainer of the pre-delivery inspection process for each of the 10 cars Bugatti had planned.

The production run may be complete, but each Centodieci gets fully checked out before delivery to its lucky owner. After the paint and interior surfaces are covered to protect against damage, each car is handed over to a test driver for a five-hour evaluation.

Bugatti Centodieci pre-delivery inspection

The route includes 186 miles of driving near Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim, France, covering different roads and surfaces, Bugatti explained in its release. Throughout, the driver listens for any anomalous road or suspension noises, or any rattling or creaking from interior trim pieces, and looks for any material defects.

Then things get serious. The Centodieci is taken to a closed runway, where it’s taken up to 236 mph. A 0-62 mph run, high-speed slalom runs, and emergency braking maneuvers are on the agenda as well.

Bugatti Centodieci pre-delivery inspection

The Chiron-based special is then taken back to the Bugatti factory where any defects are addressed. It’s then taken on a final 31-mile test drive before it’s approved for delivery.

Unveiled in 2019, the Centodieci is a tribute to the Bugatti EB110 (Centodieci is Italian for 110), the supercar produced during the automaker’s short-lived 1990s revival. It costs $8.9 million, but Bugatti had no trouble filling the 10 build slots. Those buyers had to wait awhile as Bugatti undertook an extensive development process that included hot laps on the punishing Nürburgring and high-speed runs on Italy’s Nardo track. It may be a limited edition, but the Centodieci had to go through the same procedures as any other production car.

