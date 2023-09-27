Genesis late on Tuesday provided a first look at its updated GV80 range which includes a new coupe-like variant aptly named the GV80 Coupe.

The debut took place in South Korea, at the special Genesis Suji showroom where the vehicles will be on display to the public from Oct. 7.

Genesis hasn’t said when sales will start but both the updated GV80 and new GV80 Coupe are expected to reach U.S. showrooms next year as 2025 models. Genesis is also working on an SUV larger than the GV80 which may also arrive next year.

The GV80 has been a hit for Genesis, with more than 170,000 examples sold worldwide since the start of sales in early 2020. Given the success, Genesis has kept the changes to the mid-size SUV’s styling subtle.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

The changes include a revised grille, new internals for the lights, and a new front fascia with larger intakes and a skid plate. A thick serving of chrome accents the vehicle’s profile, and at the rear, the exhaust tips have been hidden on the regular GV80 and left exposed on the GV80 Coupe. New wheel patterns and colors have also been added.

Genesis hasn’t shown the interior but said the current model’s dash with separated screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system has been replaced with a new design boasting a 27-inch display integrating both the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Other areas have had their designs refined, like the pedals, mobile phone wireless charging pad, cupholders, and the shifter which Genesis said now features a crystal-like design. Five interior colors are available, as well as materials like leather, aluminum, and real wood.

No changes have been made to the powertrains of the GV80. The updated SUV offers the current choices of a 2.5-liter turbo-4 with 300 hp or a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 with 375 hp. The GV80 Coupe adds a third choice that sees an electric compressor added to the twin-turbo V-6 and output dialed to 408 hp.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

Used by Genesis’ German rivals for years, the electric compressor adds boost pressure in a turbocharged engine until a conventional exhaust-driven turbo takes over, helping to eliminate turbo lag and as a result improving engine response at low revs.

Also unique to the GV80 Coupe are a few special features aimed at emphasizing the sporty nature of the vehicle. These include a sound generator that Genesis said can replicate the sound of a large-displacement sports car’s exhaust, as well as a feature called Flex Brake that Genesis can alter the responsiveness of the brake pedal.

And for buyers opting for the range-topping powertrain with the electric compressor, the GV80 Coupe boasts Launch Control, a Sports+ drive mode, and a screen in the instrument cluster that displays oil temperature, torque, and turbo pressure.

Details for the U.S. market will be announced at a later date.

