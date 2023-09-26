Toyota’s feisty GR Corolla enters its second year on the market with some new features, including a new Premium grade.

The GR Corolla is a hot hatch that combines a 300-hp 1.6-liter turbo-3, a 6-speed manual, and all-wheel drive, and it has proven to be a hit, particularly with enthusiasts.

The 2024 model year sees the return of the entry-level Core and more track-focused Circuit Edition grades, plus the addition of the Premium grade that sits in the middle. The hardcore Morizo Edition (referencing a nickname for outgoing CEO Akio Toyoda) that was offered as a limited edition last year appears to be a one-and-done proposition, though other limited-edition performance models could arrive in the future.

2024 Toyota GR Corolla

Included as standard with the 2024 GR Corolla’s Core grade are grippy sport seats featuring a GR logo on the headrests, a sport-tuned suspension, and 18-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

Upgrading to the Premium grade adds suede trim over the standard fabric, as well as a JBL audio system, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, brake cooling ducts, and Torsen front and rear limited-slip differentials that are optional on the Core grade.

2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition

Extending to the Circuit Edition adds a forged carbon roof, a hood bulge, additional vents, a leather-wrapped shift knob, and the availability of the exclusive color Blue Flame. Also included are 18-inch forged aluminum wheels from BBS, which Toyota said are similar to the wheels from the Morizo Edition.

Buyers looking for extra performance can add lowering springs and performance shocks, which are new options for 2024. A rear wing is also available.

2024 Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota said it also made some mounting bolt changes to the steering gear and rear suspension, and added aluminum sheets to the front and rear fascias to tweak their aerodynamic properties. The automaker said it also changed the duct shape in the front fascia.

The 2024 GR Corolla is due at dealerships later this year. Pricing starts at $37,195 for the Core grade, at $41,015 for the Premium grade, and at $45,835 for the Circuit Edition grade. All figures include a $1,095 destination charge. Included in the price is a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA), which provides benefits such as discounts for NASA-sanctioned events as well as admission for a performance driving day.

