Porsche in August revealed the new 2023 911 GT3 RS based on the latest generation of the 911 sports car, with the reveal coming 50 years after the original Carrera RS 2.7, the progenitor of the GT3 RS, was launched.

Porsche is now celebrating the anniversary with a retro design package for the GT3 RS that pays tribute to the classic model, exclusively available for U.S. customers who have already been allocated a build slot for Porsche’s latest track star.

The package, aptly labeled the Tribute to Carrera RS Package, was previewed in August during 2022 Monterey Car Week. It adds a livery of white and Python Green, referencing one of the original color combinations for the Carrera RS 2.7 (the original green color was known as Viper Green).

The theme continues with Python Green wheels, black brake calipers, RS logos on the wing end plates featuring the American flag, and a “PORSCHE” script on the underside of the wing.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS

It also adds the GT3 RS’s Weissach Package, plus some leather trim in the cabin. The Weissach Package also sees the addition of carbon-fiber for both the exterior and cabin. Inside, you’ll also find green accent stitching, an “RS” script on the center console lid, and illuminated door sills with a “Tribute to Carrera RS” script.

The package also brings a Porsche Design watch, several accessories, and an NFT program that unlocks digital badges for customers attending key racetrack and Porsche events.

A 2023 911 GT3 RS equipped with the package will set customers back $314,000, including a $1,450 destination charge. The GT3 RS alone starts at $225,250, while the Weissach Package is a $33,520 option.

The Carrera RS 2.7 was designed as a racing homologation special, and featured a unique engine that lifted output to 210 hp. This was in combination with an emphasis on weight reduction and improved aerodynamics compared to the standard 911—a formula that remains true on the modern GT3 RS.

Related Articles