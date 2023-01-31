The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is EPA-rated at up to 361 miles of range and 140 MPGe combined, Hyundai confirmed Tuesday.

Those figures apply to the Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range model with the larger 77.4-kwh battery pack (a 53.0-kwh pack is the base offering). Opting for all-wheel drive results in 316 miles of range and 121 MPGe. Note that the SE has 18-inch wheels, while all other rated Ioniq 6 trim levels have 20-inch wheels.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

With those larger wheels, the Ioniq 6 SEL and Limited models are both rated at 305 miles and 117 MPGe with rear-wheel drive and 270 miles and 103 MPGe with all-wheel drive.

The maximum range is very close to what was anticipated based on European WLTP results, while the maximum efficiency rating tops the Tesla Model 3 Long Range. At present the Tesla Model 3 is only rated at 132 MPGe, or about 4.0 mi/kwh, with its standard lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack. Long Range AWD models do nearly as well, but they’re still far behind the Ioniq 6.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai’s 140 MPGe combined figure also ties the Lucid Air for efficiency, although the Air in that spec is all-wheel drive, and numbers have yet to be released for the even more efficient rear-wheel-drive Lucid Air Pure that’s due to be delivered later in the year.

The Ioniq 6 achieves this level of efficiency in part thanks to a 0.22 coefficient of drag, which is an even lower 0.21 for Korean-market models equipped with slimmer camera side mirrors, which aren’t currently allowed by U.S. regulations. The Ioniq 6 gains additional efficiency improvements over Ioniq 5, as well and there’s the chance some of them might return to give the 5 a boost.

