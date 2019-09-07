Attorney General Eric Schmitt apart of team investigating large tech companies

Mo. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is heading to Washington DC next week.

He’s joining a nationwide coalition of other top lawyers to announce a multistate investigation into large tech companies.

The group has a suspicion that companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter have quote, “engaged in anticompetitive behavior that stifled competition, restricted access, and harmed consumers.”

No specifics were given, but Senator Josh Hawley is applauding Schmitt’s efforts.

He also launched anti-trust investigations into big tech.

YouTube was recently forced to pay a 170 million dollar settlement over alleged ads targeting children.