Assemblies of God Credit Union

Banking With A Purpose

We Are Here To Help With Your Financial Needs

Your finances are a vital part of your life. We are here to provide a complete array of traditional banking products and services to meet your daily financial needs and help you prepare for the future. From free checking and savings to many types of loans, we are dedicated to serving you.



AGCU is part of the CO-Op ATM and Shared Branch Networks. This allows us to serve our members nationwide and in more than 190 countries around the world. Just like visiting an AGCU branch, members have access to their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs and 5,000+ Shared Branches. We also offer online and mobile banking, mobile deposits, bill pay, and more.



In addition, when you do business with AGCU, you help us donate 10% of our annual earnings to further support educational scholarships and programs, church planting and ministry, and humanitarian efforts around the world.