Ozarks Live – Branson Regional Arts Council – “The Sound of Music” – Part 2 – 11/29/2021

(NEXSTAR) – Fed up with COVID-19 regulations and vaccine mandates, one California city decided to take matters into its own hands. Oroville's city council overwhelmingly voted to declare itself a "constitutional republic" earlier this month.

What that means, according to the declaration, is: "Any executive orders issued by the State of California or by the United States federal government that are overreaching or clearly violate our constitutionally protected rights will not be enforced by the City of Oroville against its citizens."