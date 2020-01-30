Box Office Buzz – 1/30/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks Tonight
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Elections
Top Stories
Branson stoplights receiving improvements
College of The Ozarks wanting on campus police officers
Springfield Police issue silver alert for Gerald Abbott
Chiefs fan to reunite with Arrowhead tailgate squad in Miami
Video
Live Stream
Video Center
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Extravaganza
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
School Visits
Top Stories
Thursday, January 30 Evening Forecast
Top Stories
Thursday, January 30 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, January 29 Overnight Forecast
Wednesday, January 29 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, January 28 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, January 28 Morning Forecast
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Mississippi native takes over Nixa football
MSU’s Tyrik Dixon to miss season following shoulder surgery
McRoberts takes over Missouri State volleyball
UNI whips Bears, MSU 0-for-Iowa
Living Ozarks
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Auto Racing Challenge
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Obituaries
Music of the Ozarks
Don’t Miss
Horoscopes
Lottery
Home For The Holidays
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Box Office Buzz – 1/30/20
Arts & Theatre
Posted:
Jan 30, 2020 / 04:47 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 30, 2020 / 04:47 PM CST
Trending Stories
Springfield Police issue silver alert for Gerald Abbott
10-year-old accidentally shoots self with stolen gun found outside home
Choose your anthem: 10 songs about the Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City pizza delivery driver killed protecting co-workers during armed robbery
Local News