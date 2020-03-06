Eldritch, USA – 03/06/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Democratic candidates visiting Missouri before the primary
Video
Missouri lawmakers respond to presidential primary
Video
President Trump visits tornado-struck Tennessee
Video
SXSW CANCELED: 2020 festival will not be held amid COVID-19 concerns
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Extravaganza
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Friday, March 6 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Friday, March 6 Morning Forecast
Video
Thursday, March 5 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, March 5 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, March 4 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Lone Star Conference Basketball Championship tips off with men’s quarterfinals
Lady Bears claim Valley crown at home over Valpo
Video
Lady Chiefs ride big second half to district title
Video
Kickapoo tops Nixa for district crown
Video
Living Ozarks
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Basketball Madness
Auto Racing Challenge
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Obituaries
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Don’t Miss
Horoscopes
Lottery
Home For The Holidays
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2020
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Professionals
Ozarks First Right Now
Search
Search
Search
Eldritch, USA – 03/06/20
arts & theatre
Posted:
Mar 6, 2020 / 04:33 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 6, 2020 / 04:34 PM CST
Trending Stories
Four people tested for COVID-19 in Greene County, Five more being monitored
Live Stream
New York AG files Cease and Desist letter to the Jim Bakker Show
Sentencing date set for mother charged in death of daughter
Springfield resident selling ‘N95’ masks, wants to remain anonymous
Video