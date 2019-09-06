Annual Hungerthon will provide food to local kids on weekends away from school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An effort to make sure kids across the Ozarks have nutritious food to eat even on the weekends when they’re away from the school cafeteria.

The 21-st annual Hungerthon benefits the Ozarks Food Harvest Backpack Program.

Kevin and Liz from KGBX will be broadcasting outside the I Heart Radio Studios at the old Tower Theater through 10 a.m. of September 9.

A $300 donation covers a child for an entire school year but any amount is appreciated.

The president of Ozarks Food Harvest, Bart Brown, told us why the backpack program is so important.

“And what we find is that a lot of kids are going home to no food in the cupboard, especially on the weekends, and what happens is, these kids brains are growing, and they really need food in order to grow.”

You can donate by calling 890-KGBX.

You also can go to the Tower Theater on South Glenstone or Ozarks Food Harvest.

You can also donate online.