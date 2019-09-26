Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
‘Cracking issue’ discovered on some of Boeing’s 737 NG planes, airline says
Grocery store clerk arrested for allegedly lacing bean dip with methamphetamine, serving it to co-workers
Wild elk attacks woman at Colorado park, 2 people injured: ‘never ever get that close’
More than 100 dolphins mysteriously found dead on island off West Africa
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Antonio Brown working on grievance against Raiders to recoup some money lost by release, per report
Top Stories
1st and 10 Week Five, Part Two, Sept. 27th
1st and 10 Week Five Part One, Sept. 27th
Glendale crashes Parkview homecoming, 52-8
Georgia Tech basketball team banned from 2020 postseason for recruiting violations
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Intrigue Journal-09/26/19
AM Oddities
Posted:
Sep 26, 2019 / 11:05 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 26, 2019 / 11:05 AM CDT
Saturday, September 28th