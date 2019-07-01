Celebrity Weekend Birthdays-07/01/19

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Friday he'll back a move to reopen the government for a few weeks, so government workers can get paid while the debate over border security continues.

"I am very pleased to announce that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and open the federal government," Mr. Trump said in an address from the White House Rose Garden, adding that he had the opportunity to declare a national emergency to build the wall but decided not to do so at this time. Mr. Trump also thanked the federal workers who had been furloughed or working without pay.