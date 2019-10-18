Welcome to APO

AIDS Project of the Ozarks (APO) is a non-profit community-based organization serving a 29-county region in southwest Missouri. APO currently serves over 700 clients with HIV/AIDS and their families. Concerned families and friends established the organization as a grass roots entity in 1983. Services include medical care, case management, education to the general public, and services to persons with HIV infection, their families and significant others in a confidential, caring environment. We also offer primary medical care to those who are not HIV positive, in a safe inclusive environment.

APO will not discriminate against any individual or group based on race, creed, national origin, age, disability, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity, as a matter of moral principle and in accordance with applicable State and Federal Regulations

Main Office

Our walk-in testing schedule at APO (1636 S Glenstone, Suite 100, Springfield, MO 65804) is Mon, Tues, Thurs, and Friday 9am-Noon and 1-3pm. We do not offer walk-in testing hours on Wednesdays. Additionally, you can always call APO to schedule an appointment outside of these walk-in testing hours to get tested at a time that is more convenient for you. If you would like to schedule a testing appointment, please call APO for more information.

APO (AIDS Project of the Ozarks)

1636 South Glenstone Ave, Ste. 100

Springfield, MO 65804

417.881.1900

800.743.5767 (toll free)

Client Services

APO provides medical, financial, and educational services to our client as well as the public across 29 counties of Southwest Missouri. APO offers a wide range of services, and are dedicated to assisting HIV-positive individuals who require medical or financial support.

HIV Counseling and Testing

APO offers confidential HIV testing both on- and off-site. This program offers risk assessment and risk reduction information. Persons testing positive for HIV are immediately offered medical care and case management services. Walk-in testing is now also available.

Case Management

Case management (CM) is offered to all HIV-positive individuals who live within our 29-county service area. CM’s provide client assistance with medical, dental, and psychological referrals, as well as transportation and financial assistance.

Medical Care/Clinic Services

APO covers HIV-related lab and infectious-disease care for HIV-positive individuals who have no insurance or other benefits and who are within the income guidelines. Case Managers and clinic staff refer clients to primary-care and infectious-disease specialists. People can be seen at the main clinic in Springfield or by physicians located throughout the region.

Family Case Management

Family Case Management (FCM) offers supportive services and family-centered case management to HIV-positive individuals and their family members, partners, spouses, or significant others.

Linkage to Care

Linkage to Care is designed to assist HIV-positive individuals establish and maintain medical care by reducing or eliminating access barriers. Referrals can be made to communicate an individual’s positive HIV lab result, for referrals into infectious disease care, family/client consults, clinical in-services on HIV/AIDS, and potential assistance with medical expenses.

Medication Adherence

Medication is a key component in the treatment of HIV. While all medical and case management staff educate and discuss adherence issues with clients, APO has developed a program to assist individuals in maximizing medication adherence. Clients meet with the peer treatment advocate to discuss the best options for managing medication issues.

Client Pantry

APO maintains a pantry stocked with personal care items and house cleaning items that cannot be purchased with food stamps. The pantry is dependent on donations, so supplies are often limited, and availability varies throughout the year. Stocking the pantry is a great way for churches, schools, and other groups to assist persons living with HIV in the Ozarks.

Holiday Party

Every Winter Holiday season, APO hosts their annual Client Holiday Party for the clients and their families and friends. Food, entertainment, and Santa are provided. Clients are encouraged to complete an APO Holiday Application if they would like their children or grandchildren to receive gifts from Santa. Gifts can also be given to those children who do not attend the party.

Community Services

Prevention and educational outreach

APO provides prevention outreach throughout a 29-county region. Prevention programs are provided to homeless shelters, youth group homes, community mental health centers, substance abuse treatment centers, public schools, area universities and colleges, youth centers, churches, and community organizations. HIV education and risk reduction are also provided to medical facilities and healthcare workers. Pamphlets, literature and video tapes are also provided.

Service Area

APO serves the following 29 counties across Southwest Missouri:

Barry | Barton | Cedar | Christian | Dade | Dallas | Dent | Douglas | Greene | Hickory | Howell | Jasper | Laclede | Lawrence | McDonald | Newton | Oregon | Ozark | Phelps | Polk | Pulaski | St. Clair | Shannon | Stone | Taney | Texas | Webster | Wright | Vernon

The counties APO serves are show in pink:

Volunteer Services

Giving your time and serving people in need are very rewarding experiences. It would be impossible to run APO without dedicated volunteers.

What will I be asked to do?

As a volunteer, you may be asked to assist with the following:

Assisting staff at community events

Helping clients with their needs

Assisting staff with office work

Assisting staff with public HIV-Education

If you are interested in becoming an APO volunteer, please complete the Volunteer Form.

Main APO Office

1636 South Glenstone Ave, Ste. 100

Springfield, MO 65804

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

APO Downtown

303 Park Central West

Springfield, Missouri

For more information, visit our Website!