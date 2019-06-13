Advertise With Us

OzarksFirst.com is the Ozarks’ homepage! Our goal is for OzarksFirst.com is to be the source of information for everything that is relevant and important in our community.

We would like to extend a welcome to local advertisers who want to reach Ozarkers in an environment where they are doing research and making buying decisions. OzarksFirst.com is the perfect environment for your marketing message. The website has:

A clean responsive layout and easy navigation

Video rich platform which allows for pre-roll positions that will capture undivided attention

Limited advertising space will limit visual competition among other advertisers

Quality impressions for a targeted audience

OzarksFirst.com also has the most powerful marketing tool available to drive users to the site: television! OzarksFirst.com is powered by KOLR10-TV, the CBS affiliate in Springfield, Missouri, and KOZL27-TV.

KOLR and KOZL are committed to marketing OzarksFirst.com through local programming, promotional spots and outside events and marketing. The power of television will drive hundreds of thousands of web users to our robust community portal.

Why should one person have to search the web for many different websites to accommodate their needs when OzarksFirst.com has it all. The OzarksFirst.com homepage has Community Events, News, Weather, Sports, Ozark’s LIVE, Professionals, Better Body, TV Listings and so much more!

As an advertiser, OzarksFirst.com offers a variety of different ad spaces for you on our website and mobile app to choose from, including:

Prime Banner Rotation

Video Pre-Roll

Live Streaming

Mobile Advertising

Local daily & monthly eNewsletter

Ozark Professionals

Better Body

Ozarks LIVE

Ozarks Hero

No Text and Drive

News

Weather

Sports

Ozarks Marketplace

Contests

Events (Man Show, MO Food Truck Fest, Ozarks Baconfest, Hot Rod Holiday)

Obituaries

Viewers Club

Free Event Calendar

Our experienced online marketing staff is committed to making your online advertising campaign successful and we offer a variety of advertising packages. To put OzarksFirst.com to work for you, email Carrie Grant or call 417-862-1010.

Interested in Ozarks LIVE? The area’s first LOCAL Livestyle and Entertainment broadcast television home shopping program hosted by Tom Trtan, Kelly Smith, Joy Robertson, Jeremy Rabe every day Monday-Friday at 3PM on KOLR10. Please contact Becky Overend call 417-862-1010.