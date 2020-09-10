Advertise with us new

Our goal is to help businesses grow their revenue through creative marketing.  To be more specific we help sellers find buyers.  We do this by first concentrating on crafting an effective message.  We then customize this message to fit the various broadcast and digital platforms that we use to spread the message. 

Many businesses assume that television and digital advertising is prohibitively expensive. This is just not true.  We work with clients that have budgets of all sizes.  Regardless of your budget, our focus is on developing a great message that will deliver results. 

If you work with us, the first step will be to review your current marketing plan.  If you do not have one, we will walk you through the process of making one for free.  Once the marketing plan is complete, we start to work on the message we will use in your various marketing campaigns.  The absolute last item on the agenda will be the discussion of the various available multimedia platforms that we will use to communicate your message to target audiences. 

Our Methodology

OzarksFirst is a full-service marketing, media, advertising, print, digital and video solutions provider on a mission to champion the growth and dreams of our partners.  What makes us different from all the other media players?  With the resources of a multi-billion-dollar company, we focus unparalleled tools and expertise at a local level to generate creative answers for homegrown business challenges.  In short, we’ve got the clout that no other media group can compete with. 

Ready To Advertise?

Take the first step.  We are ready to go to work for you right now.  Email or call us at the number listed.  We will immediately contact you and set up a time to visit with you about your business. 

How to contact sales:
Tim Ingwerson, Director of Sales
(417) 862-1010 x1402
e-mail: TIngwerson2@kolr10.com

Read More About Us

KOLR10, Ozarks Fox and KOZL27 Media’s approach is customizing your advertising plan to YOUR specific needs. We want to partner with you and help you understand the best use of your advertising dollars. Our approach is simple – listen to your needs, define your potential market and apply the right marketing solutions to help grow your business with an effective marketing strategy. Advertising and marketing work, but they need to be customized. We help businesses market themselves effectively.

KOLR10, Ozarks Fox and KOZL27 Media includes Ozarks Fox AM and Ozarks Live! Ozarksfirst.com and Ozarksfirst Digital Marketing allowing you to advertise your message anywhere on any site through all available current methods.

Our team of media experts is ready to partner with you to develop a marketing solution for your brand – connect with us today!

Products & Services

