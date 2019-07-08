Absolute Dental Care

SERVING NIXA AND THE SURROUNDING AREA SINCE 2012

We’re delighted you’re here! Dr. Todd Anderson and our experienced and knowledgeable team offer a full range of services and the latest technology to keep your mouth healthy for life. We have served Nixa and the surrounding area since 2012, with one common purpose: To provide the best dental care possible to our community. We love what we do, and we love our patients.

Our dentures and all-ceramic, same-day crowns are fabricated right here in our own in-house lab by experienced artists. We are an all-digital office, utilizing the latest 3D cone beam imagery in the placement of dental implants. If it’s a toothache, Invisalign® treatment, or something in between, we’re here for you.

What Sets Us Apart

Our priority is you: Your desires, your concerns, your fears. We stop at nothing until you are satisfied with your smile, oral health, and your overall dental experience.

At Absolute Dental Care, we’re dedicated to:

Thoroughly educate the patient on oral health, prevention, and how the conditions in the mouth are reflected by the health of the entire body

Making our patients’ visit in the office as comfortable and worry-free as possible

Fostering a team spirit between the patient and staff

Whether patients partially accept, totally accept, or reject our advice, letting them be glad they visited with us

Our dental team is dedicated to helping you maintain your health and your beautiful smile for many years to come. We look forward to getting to know you and your family. Please contact our Nixa dental office to learn more about the dental care we provide and to schedule an appointment.

Office Visits

Our practice is committed to providing you and your family with safe, gentle, high-quality dental care. We understand that you, or your child, may feel anxious about visiting the dentist. We are sensitive to your needs, and it is our goal to make you feel comfortable visiting our practice while providing the best care possible.

YOUR FIRST VISIT IS ALL ABOUT YOU – YOUR COMFORT, YOUR HAPPINESS, AND YOUR HEALTH.

During your first visit, we will review your dental and medical history forms, and take X-rays of your teeth and mouth. Then, the doctor will meet with you to discuss your X-rays, help you create your own individual treatment plan, and answer any questions that you may have. At your next visit, one of our hygienists will clean and polish your teeth, checking your teeth and gums for any cavities or early signs of tooth decay or gingivitis.

BRING YOUR SMILE, BUT ALSO REMEMBER TO BRING THESE WITH YOU TO YOUR FIRST APPOINTMENT:

Your completed patient information form

Your insurance card

REGULAR CHECKUPS ARE AN IMPORTANT PART OF MAINTAINING A HEALTHY SMILE!

The American Dental Association recommends visiting your dentist every six months for regular checkups and routine teeth cleanings to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

We understand that you have a busy schedule, so when you’re preparing to visit the dentist, please remember that your appointments can last between 45 and 90 minutes.

Take the first step in your journey to great oral health. Contact our Nixa dental office to schedule an appointment today!

Absolute Dental Care

(417) 725-4746

1881 N Hwy CC, Nixa, MO 65714

OFFICE HOURS

Monday-Thursday: 8:00am-5:00pm

Lunch: 12:00pm to 1:00pm